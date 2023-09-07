Rangiora school installs cameras to stop vaping

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said the school was looking at addiction programmes in a bid to support students addicted to vaping. Photo: Supplied

Cameras and sensors are being installed in toilet corridors at Rangiora High School in a bid to crack down on vaping.

The growing vaping epidemic has left North Canterbury schools grappling with ways to manage it.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney said vaping had led to anti-social gatherings around bathrooms and the school was determined to stamp it out.

"Students often vape in our toilets in large groups and it can be intimidating for our students to actually use the toilets for their intended purpose."

Cameras have been installed in the main Rakahuri building in bathroom corridors, and more cameras and sensors will be gradually installed across the school.

Kearney said the cameras and sensors were expensive and took money away from education, but vaping had got out of hand and schools were left to manage it as best they could.

Signs are being installed to indicate to students where there are cameras and vaping sensors.

"We should never have got into a situation where young people are addicted to a product which is supposed to help people stop smoking," Kearney said.

The school's board of trustees chairperson, Simon Green, said he had received positive comments from students since the announcement.

"We've had no concerns raised around privacy so far, and they are only being placed in the corridor and not in the cubicles themselves, so there is no privacy issue.

"The sensors are pretty good at picking up when people are using the toilet for a purpose other than what is intended."

Kearney said the school was exploring addiction programmes with the school nurse in a bid to support students addicted to vaping.

He is also calling on parents to get in behind the school in allowing staff to "destroy" vaping products which are seized.

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid said his school has investigated cameras and sensors, but found them "too costly".

"We have enough ways of monitoring when vaping is likely to happen, and we can have those discussions."

Kaiapoi High School principal Jason Reid would like to see vaping become a prescription only medicine for giving up smoking. Photo: North Canterbury News / David Hill

But he said vaping was a growing problem in schools and he had real concerns about the ongoing health risks.

While vaping, like smoking, was banned in schools, it was proving to be addictive, which led to anxiety, increased impulses and irritation as students craved their next hit, he said.

"We don't know enough about the long term effects of the chemicals, but we do know that it is a highly addictive substance.

"We now have students who are looking for support to give it up.

"They are identifying that it is controlling their lives, and it impacts on how they function in the classroom."

Reid said said he would like to see vaping become a prescription only medicine for giving up smoking.

