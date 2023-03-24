Running for the Flying Doctors

Hot runner . . . Ultramarathon runner David Cartwright sets out on another training run as he prepares to depart for Morocco to compete in the 28th Marathon des Sables, a gruelling multi›stage adventure race in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments, the Sahara Desert. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ultramarathon runner David Cartwright is under no illusions about what he will find in Morocco next month.

On April 21, David will be one of nearly a thousand runners taking part in the 28th Marathon des Sables.

‘‘The days I’ll race under the hot West African sun can reach up to 45 degrees Celsius while the nights could be as cold as a winter’s day in Rangiora.’’

He is one of seven kiwis entered for the race.

David says it is a gruelling multi›stage adventure race in one of the world’s most inhospitable environments, the Sahara Desert.

‘‘It’s billed as the ‘Toughest Footrace on Earth’ and for the next seven days I will be running 250 kilometers over towering sand dunes and rocky terrain.’’

He’s aiming to finish rather than place.

‘‘It’s that sort of event, and there are so many people relying on me as I’m raising funds for the New Zealand Flying Doctor Service.’’

David started a Give›a›little page for people to sponsor him as he raises funds for the service and says he has already reached the midway point in his fundraising.

The village manager at Charles Upham Retirement Village in Rangiora says he must be totally self›sufficient for the race.

‘‘Everything I need, except for water which they supply, I have to carry on my back for the whole race.’’

He says every gram shaved off his load is vital to his safety and completing the race.

‘‘Some competitors even drill holes in their toothbrushes to save weight.’’

He will live off freeze dried food he’ll cook on a small cooker he’s carrying, similar to ones he used in his army days

‘‘The real worry other than the heat, sand, dehydration, injuries, sunburn, chaffing and all the creepy crawlies, will be cleanliness.

‘‘Reading what others have said about the race I really do have to take care of my personal hygiene out there.’’

David’s first three days in the desert will involve daily runs of between 25 to 40 kilometres, starting at 9am each day running south west from the desert township of Erfoud.

On the fourth day, David will tackle an exhausting 90km leg which he says some runners take over 30 hours to compete.

‘‘The fast guys will do it in 17 hours but I won’t be that fast.’’

Runners have a rest day before tackling a proper marathon run of 42.2kms on day

six. The final day is a comparatively simple 10›13km jog to the finish line in Ouarzazate south of Marrakesh, where David’s partner Clare Wilkinson will be waiting for him.

Toughest foot race on the planet ›Marathon des Sables at givealittle.co.nz.