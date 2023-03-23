Signage helps keep walkers safe

Thumbs up . . . Aston, Olivia and Samantha Smith, are relieved Environment Canterbury has put up new signs at the start of the Mike Kean Walkway along the Ashley/Rakahuri River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New signage is helping keep cyclists and walkers safe on the Mike Kean Walkway running along the Ashley/Rakahuri River in the Ashley Rakahuri Regional Park.

Keith Harris, who has lobbied Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District for the increased, and larger signage, says the signs clearly direct cyclists on to the upper stop bank Rakahuri Cycle trail, keeping the walking track free for runners and walkers.

‘‘There are sections of this walkway that are not safe for both walkers and cyclists, as it is too narrow and winding for both,’’ he says.

There had been several accidents and near misses, between walkers/runner and cyclists, and even motorcyclists, using the pathway.

Most ignored the small signs at the beginning of the walkway, directing wheeled traffic to take the stop bank.

Thirteen›year›old, Olivia Smith says when she comes from Oxford to Rangiora to visit his grandparents, they often walk on the walkway where there was a variety of birdlife, including seabirds.

‘‘There are places to explore, and it is a really cool place to visit. But our grandparents are concerned every time we come to the walkway because of the cyclists.”

Mr Harris says with the larger signs at both ends of the walkway, it is hoped cyclists will take the parallel Rakahuri Trail Cycleway, and walkers who had stopped using the walkway would feel more confident and return.