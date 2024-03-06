Sixth generation sheep breeder takes supreme award

A young Canterbury sheep breeder is continuing a family tradition.

Pieta Sidey, 15, took out supreme sheep of the show at the Amuri A&P Show at Rotherham on Saturday, chalking up another win for the Corriedale breed.

North Canterbury News joined the crowd at the Rotherham Showgrounds on a bright, sunny Saturday.

Pieta is the sixth generation in her family to breed Corriedale sheep, dating back to her great-great-great-grandfather James Little, who established the breed in North Otago in the 1800s.

Her father Andrew Sidey was at the show on Saturday to look after her sheep.

‘‘Pieta has had a stud for just over a year and is keen to carry on the family tradition.

‘‘It has been good for her to have an interest, so it is good to have a bit of success to help to keep feeding that enthusiasm.’’

Photo: North Canterbury News

Andrew says Pieta has around 15 ewes and hopes to keep growing her stud a little bit each year by gradually adding descendants.

Pieta also won ribbons for champion Corriedale and best wool breed exhibit.

Andrew also runs Corriedale and Poll Dorset studs on the family farm at Mason’s Flat near Hawarden.

He has had success over the years, winning numerous ribbons at the Canterbury A&P Show.

He also won the prestigious mint lamb competition at the Canterbury A&P Show in 2016 with a Texel-Poll Dorset cross lamb.

On show were all things agricultural, industrial, entrepreneurial and cultural.

The day started with stock horse and pony classes, dog trials, wood chopping, amid a large number of food and trade stalls.

There was also a great line-up of entertainment for the children and families.