Skyla to join the Mighty 11s

Sklya Hansen has been selected in the Mighty 11s BMX NZ team. Photo: Supplied

Young Canterbury BMX rider Skyla Hansen has been selected in the Mighty 11s New Zealand test team to compete in Sydney in May.

Skyla trialled at the recent BMX National Championships in Invercargill last month.

Her selection followed her making it as rider No 2 following the trials.

It is a dream come true for the young dedicated and committed rider who has worked hard training at least twice a week in Hornby with her coach Logan Clarke, from 9coaching.

Skyla has also had early morning wake-ups to do her sprint training programme before school.

She follows her aunties Tahlia and Ella in being selected for the Mighty 11s when they rode BMX.

Skyla was the only girl from the South Island selected in the prestigious group of five boys and five girls to race at Lake Macquarie BMX for the M11 Trophy against the Australian M11 team.

The team will spend 10 days racing, plus time as a team learning life skills, cooking and taking care of their bikes and belongings without their parents.

The trip in May comes at a cost as it is fully self-funded, so Skyla will have to combine her training with lots of fundraising efforts to make the trip.

She also has two weekend training camps in the North Island, which will add to the expense, especially when buying last-minute flights.

A family quiz night is planned at the Kaiapoi Rugby Club on May 4 to support her trip.

Skyla gained NZ 3 in the 11 girls, and also in the 11-12 girls at the nationals. She was one of 14 riders from the North Canterbury BMX Club competing.