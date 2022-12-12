'Sleepless with worry': 4WD users hoon along riverbed abusing, threatening landowners

4WD vehicles head up the Waipara River. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Threatening and dangerous behaviour by four-wheel drive users along parts of the Waipara River has landowners fearing for their safety.

At a meeting called by police recently, concerned landowners spoke out about the damage to farm property, fires, firearms, drugs, and the large convoys of often oversized, noisy, modified 4WD vehicles being driven along the river. They also raised concerns over ATVs, drunk driving, night-time activity, rubbish being left in the river bed along with human faeces, illegal camping, poaching and trespassing. They also cited instances of landowners being abused, assaulted and threatened.

Residents say police enforcement was needed if anything is to change. The area of most concern is a section of the river north of the State Highway 1 bridge, which is on private property.

The trouble caused by some 4WDs and ATVs prompted police to call the meeting with landowners and stakeholders, including representatives from Hurunui District Council, Waipara Rivercare Group, some landowners, and a representative of combined 4WD clubs.

The facilitator of the Waipara Rivercare Group, Rima Herber, who is also the council’s water and land co-ordinator, chaired the meeting. She said 4WD club members were not the problem.

It was the illegal use of 4WDs by others on the river that was of concern.

Herber said landowners unable to attend the meeting had emailed examples of the abuse and threatening behaviour they had suffered.

"They said people drive up the river in the middle of the night and return hours later, leaving them sleepless with worry about what they are getting up to on private land," she said.

One area of particular concern is north of Stringers Bridge, which is all private land and can only be accessed on the first weekend of the month and only in road-legal vehicles, as agreed to in the Waipara River Management Strategy.

"Those at the meeting discussed whether this strategy and its rules and guidelines are still fit for purpose.

"This will be looked at in the coming year, including how to protect the complex and precious nature of riverbeds as eco environments for fish and wildlife."

It was agreed by those at the meeting, including the police, that there needs to be more enforcement targeted at those breaking the rules, and people need to be reminded that riverbeds hold the same laws as a road, meaning all vehicles must be road legal.

Hurunui police sub-area supervisor Sergeant Rob Irvine said getting a grasp on the behaviour at the Waipara River has been historically difficult.

He encouraged everyone to report incidents, so police can get a clearer picture of exactly what is occurring and where and when it is happening.

The recent approval to purchase a police 4WD vehicle and a commitment from officers to work with a part-time council ranger will mean a collective, increased presence on the river.

"We encourage people to use the Rural Lookout app," Irvine said.

"It’s great for recording incidences including everything from disrespectful behaviour to trespassing and firearms use and alerts the police immediately."

Nuisance behaviour and breaches of the strategy rules can also be logged on the Snap Send Solve app (Hurunui or Waimakariri) which gives the council information on whether the strategy is working.

The Rural Lookout and Snap Send Solve apps are both free to download and easy to use.

The landowners present at the meeting were aware vehicle use on the river was common at times, but agreed sticking to the strategy rules, ensuring river-users abide by the law and seeing more active enforcement of rules will create positive change.

Access signs along the Waipara River are also being renewed.

Herber said: "If everyone kept to the rules, landowners believe the feeling of unease on their own properties will reduce."

As an alternative to the Rural Lookout app, urgent matters should be reported by phoning 111 and non-urgent matters via 105.