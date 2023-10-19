'Smashed it': Canterbury teen breaks parkour world record

Tumbling and twisting is par for the course for Rangiora High School student Brooklyn Joli who was awarded a Guinness World Record for shattering a parkour record.

The 16-year-old smashed the existing world record for the most backwards handsprings, parkour-style, in one minute.

He almost doubled the score when, in front of friends recording his record attempt, he stretched the record tally from 35 to 54 backflips.

"I had to pause twice during the minute because I was getting a bit dizzy, but I still did the most I could do in one minute,’’ says Brooklyn who is passionate about the sport of parkour.

Rangiora High School student Brooklyn Joli. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Parkour is the practice of traversing obstacles in a man-made or natural environment using running, vaulting, jumping, climbing, rolling, and other movements.

‘‘In late 2022, I was doing a ton of backflips when a friend asked me to try to reach 45 continuously.

‘‘Sadly, he died in a car crash, it was the last thing we had talked about, so I used this as motivation to do more - for him.’’

Then a subscriber to Brooklyn’s YouTube Video channel, where he posts all his Parkour videos, commented about the word record.

He knew he could already do 40 plus, which exceeded the world record, so he knew he had a shot at the title.

After practising every day after school, Brooklyn discovered how to apply for a record online and set about making it happen.

On May 28, 2023, he arranged for 10 friends to make a big circle out on one of the Rangiora High School fields.

All had their phones on to capture the minute of high-speed action for the Guinness World Record officials to determine if he had completed the challenge properly.

Others helped out with timekeeping and encouragement.

‘‘I smashed it.

‘‘It was fun doing it. We packaged it all up and sent it off to the Guinness World Record people.’’

On September 18, Brooklyn received notification he had been awarded the record, and a certificate was on its way to New Zealand declaring him the new world record holder.

The technology and media student is now set on breaking another parkour record - the most backflip burpees in one minute.