Springston Trophy anniversary

Victorious . . . The Kaiapoi Pony club team which took home the 2019 Springston Trophy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 50th anniversary of the Springston Trophy, the pinnacle event for South Island pony club riders, will be held at McLeans Island next week.

Thirty two teams will be competing, among them 11 from North Canterbury Clubs — Eyreton (3), View Hill (3), Rangiora (2), Kaiapoi (2), and Amberley (1).

Teams are coming from as far south as Invercargill, and north to Waimea near Nelson.

The cross country course, designed by Lucy Shaw (nee Stockton), is now under construction. Lucy competed in the event for View Hill during her pony club days.

Kaiapoi will be keen to take back-to-back wins again having won the last two Springston Trophy events › in 2019 and 2021. Covid›19 forced the cancellation of the annual event in 2020, pushing the 50th celebrations out until this year.

Springston Pony Club, whose ties to the competition date back to 1972 when it hosted the first ever Springston Trophy event, is host for this years event from October 6 to 9. Springston also had the honour of hosting the 25th anniversary of the competition in 1996. There were 15 teams in the first event. Just 25 years later 45 teams competed. At one stage it was the largest pony club event in the southern hemisphere. Numbers are falling from the halcyon days, but it is still eagerly anticipated by many pony clubs throughout the South Island. As part of the celebration a book has been compiled by Anne Atkins celebrating the three who founded the event— Mary Dalley, Joan McCall and Don Collett.

It also celebrates the guardians, riders, officials, horses and ponies who have participated over the years.

One chapter focuses on some riders who have gone on to achieve on the national, and international stage, such as Jonelle and Tim Price.

The book is being pre-sold, with some copies still available by going to the Springston Trophy website at springston-trophy.org.nz/new/, where an order form is available.

There is an opportunity walk the cross country course on Thursday, October 6, and after the dressage finishes on Friday, due to the last four jumps being near the dressage arenas.

The cross country runs on Saturday, and show jumping on Sunday, followed by the prize giving from about 1pm to 2pm.