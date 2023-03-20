Students challenged on overnight hike

First challenge . .. An overnight tramp to Woolshed Hut in the Mt Somers area. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wet, cold conditions failed to deter Year 8 students from Loburn School/Te Kura Aromauka on their first William Pike Challenge for the year.

The group tramped overnight to Woolshed Hut in the Mt Somers area, and all completed it successfully.

The Rakahuri Rage was planned as their second challenge, however, poor weather forced its cancellation.

At the end of March the students will go caving at Cave Stream with five other schools, and have a four day camp, biking the West Coast Wilderness Trail in early May.

Principal Stuart Priddy says students have established a long standing relationship with Rangiora Rotary helping with the New World barbecue every weekend as part of the William Pike Challenge community service module.