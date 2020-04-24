Sudima committed to Kaikoura project

Game-changer for tourist hub ... Kaikoura’s Sudima Hotel is scheduled to open in March next year.

The Sudima group says it is committed to investing in Kaikoura, despite facing a challenging operating environment in the short to medium term.

The group’s chief operating officer, Les Morgan, has reaffirmed his company’s commitment to the purpose-built 4.5-star hotel taking shape on Kaikoura’s shoreline.

The build has been stalled due to theCovid-19 lockdown, but Mr Morgan says the company will continue on with the project when less stringent lockdown conditions allow.

“The tourism picture for the next couple of years looks very tentative and fresh ideas will be required,’’ he says.

‘‘The success of the development can only be assured with the full support of the community.

‘‘However, we remain determined and anticipate a March 2021 opening.’’

Mr Morgan says he has accepted the invitation of the Kaikoura District Council to take part in a ‘‘Think Tank’’ around tourism recovery.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle says it is great news for tourism operators and the local economy to have the Sudima Group reaffirm its commitment to the hotel project.

‘‘Projects like this and the Wakutu Quay a project aimed at revitalising Kaikoura's southeastern coastline) are all stimulus projects that will help kickstart our economy post Covid-19,” he says.

“Sudima Hotels is a national chain with significant marketing and sales influence.

‘‘Once complete, the hotel will lift Kaikoura’s tourism profile, bringing jobs, increasing the town’s accommodation capacity, as well as providing a new conference and events venue,’’ Mr Mackle says.

Sudima was the first hotel group in New Zealand to be awarded carboNZero certification and it has won awards for its sustainability achievements.

