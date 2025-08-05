Swing-a-long for St John fundraiser

An 18 to 20-piece band will swing into action on August 16 to help raise funds to refurbish the Rangiora ambulance hub and build a new station at Akaroa.

The band Sideline Swing will help ensure frontline teams have vital spaces to debrief, reset and recharge. They will be boosted by Jazzamatazz Jazz Choir and 50’s Up Brass.

'Swing-a-long for St John' will start at 4pm in the Salvation Army Citadel on the corner of Colombo and Salisbury Sts, Christchurch, and run until 6pm.

Sideline Swing will play predominantly swing era songs and swing style music from the 1910s to today.

The members range in age across seven decades and their repertoire spans more than a century.

Under the musical leadership of renowned trumpet player, Kaiaho Butch Green since 1994, Sideline Swing provides Christchurch and Canterbury audiences with lively, danceable, and fun shows, playing classic tunes from familiar favourites like Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.

50’s Up Brass has about 40 retired musicians with many of them being ex-army and National band members who bring a wealth of experience to the band.

Their musical director, Alex Morton, is a very respected member of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

Jazzamatazz is a troup of jazz lovers who get together weekly to rehearse a variety of songs under the dynamic and energetic direction of Mary Ruston.

The choir is made up of professional singers and enthusiastic amateurs, and is often accompanied by an instrumental trio.

It originated as a 1997 initiative of the CPIT Jazz School and can be seen closing the annual Jazz After Work series.

Door sales only - $10 for an adult and $5 a child. Paywave will be available (or cash).