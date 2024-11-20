Toot for Tucker food drive around the corner

Volunteers with some of the items donated during a previous Toot for Tucker appeal. This year’s event is on Tuesday, December 3 from 6pm to 7pm. Photo: Supplied

North Canterbury food banks will receive a much-needed boost early next month.

The annual Toot for Tucker appeal will be held on Tuesday, December 3, to boost supplies at food banks, and help out those struggling to make ends meet in these tough economic times.

There will be a lot of noise as horns blast in streets to signal collectors have arrived in communities throughout North Canterbury — Rangiora, Oxford, Pegasus,| Woodend, Amberley, Ravenswood, Kaiapoi, Leithfield and Waipara — to pick up donations.

People can be creative and provide some Christmas treats, or even a small gift for children, in their offerings to the appeal led by Property Brokers, Rangiora, with invaluable support from local Lions Clubs, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, community groups and regular collectors.

Organiser Bev Wright, from Property Brokers, says the volunteers are ready to go and everything collected with stay in North Canterbury.

‘‘We have area organisers out there getting their teams ready, and all the food stays local.’’

‘‘We were fortunate enough to win a New Zealand award this year for the programme, and I was proud to accept it on behalf of the teams we have out collecting.

‘‘This is a true team effort.

‘‘The REINZ award belongs to the community.’’

The Toot for Tucker appeal comes as Christmas inches closer and it provides a platform to support those less fortunate.

Mental health, stress and the struggle for small businesses to stay afloat and to even keep homes means Toot for Tucker comes at a good time.

It is not just for beneficiaries or those struggling on low wages. Food banks help many people keep food on the table for their families while their budgets are stretched paying the bills such as electricity, petrol, car repairs and much more.

For some, there is simply not enough money to go around and food is often the one thing they can cut.

Food banks stress people should not be afraid to ask for help and reach out as there is help available.

‘‘People often only need help for a few weeks, and once they get on top of things, they can make their own way again, but in the meantime, help is there,’’ Food banks say.

Those contributing to Toot for Tucker are asked to use their own bags or boxes.

If bags or boxes are missed, please contact Toot for Tucker and they will arrange for them to be collected or you can drop them into Kaiapoi Community Services, Oxford Pantry, the Hurunui District Council, Library, the Salvation Army in Rangiora or Property Brokers Rangiora.

Listen out for the toots on Tuesday, December 3, from 6pm to 7pm.