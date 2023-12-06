Toot for Tucker: North Canterbury answers the call for food donations

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The appeal helps stock the many food banks in the area and supports the increased demand from those in need, particularly as Christmas approaches.
Large numbers of volunteers, Fire and Emergency NZ firefighters, school students, and community groups turned out to help in Kaiapoi, Woodend/Pegasus/Ravenswood, Rangiora, Oxford, Amberley, Leithfield and Waipara.
Organiser Bev Wright said she was pleased with the response.
“It was absolutely amazing and I’m flat tack now sorting out all the boxes that have come in.”
"This was their first year and they have supplied 21 banana boxes full of food.
"That’s an amazing response from such a small community and we are so grateful for their support."
Oxford Community Trust worker Emily Chapman says the community was very generous.
“We had a great response and were pleased at the high quality of the food donated.”
Last Thursday, more than 100 volunteers, including army, fire brigade, police and ambulance staff, collected 135 boxes, amounting to about $10,000 in food, during the Rolleston Toot for Tucker drive.