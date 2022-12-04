Trail Ride popular despite wet weather

Fun ride . . . Some of the 170 riders who braved the wet conditions on Saturday November 19, as they took part in the Amuri Area School Craig Pickering Memorial Trail Ride at Lochiel and Marble Point Stations. PHOTO: ALIX BUSH

Bad weather didn’t dampen the spirits of the 170 riders who took part in the Amuri Area School Craig Pickering Memorial Trail Ride.

A member of the organising committee, Alix Bush said the weather did impact on numbers, sadly, but the course and track itself was ‘‘a huge hit with all the riders.’’

She said the feed back from those who braved the conditions has been overwhelmingly good, with comments such as ‘‘what an epic ride, great ride, definitely be doing it again next year, amazing scenery, and so privileged to ride on amazing land,’’.

She says the course setters did a fantastic job and because of the rain many found the enduros were challenging, but well worth trying.

Committee member Marie Blomfield said the event was fortunate to have had so much support from numerous community members, parents, teachers and student volunteers who assisted with the 2023 major annual PTA fundraising trail ride - from planning through to course set up as well as on the day and clean up.

She also said a big thank you has to go to both Lochiel and Marble Point Stations for allowing the use of their farms. ‘‘There were also a number of fantastic sponsors supporting this years event also which always makes running fundraisers like this even better,’’ she said.

The funds generated by the Craig Pickering Memorial Trail Ride will be used to purchase class room resources, school trips, and all manner of sports equipment for the pupils of Amuri Area School