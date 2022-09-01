Wearable Arts returns

An entry that featured in the 2021 North Canterbury Wearable Arts Show.PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Creative flare will be on show in Rangiora when the North Canterbury Wearable Arts Show comes to town on Saturday, September 17.

Creations from students and adults from across the region will take centre stage at the Rangiora Town Hall for the McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega sponsored event.

While it has been a long wait, the show managed by the Oxford Area School PT, finally returns after entrants and spectators were denied in recent times due to Covid›19 protocols.

Its a show for all the family, with entertainment being provided by the North Canterbury School of Dance.

The show began life in the area school’s general purpose hall.

But the handiwork of past participants made the show so popular, it moved to the Rangiora Town Hall to give greater access, space for more people, and to provide a supportive environment.

Some of the creations from past shows can be viewed at McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega in Rangiora.

The organisers are grateful for the continuation of the long› term partnership with the Oxford Farmers’ Market. Once again, Oxford Farmers’ Market is sponsoring the main prize of flights and tickets to the World of Wearable Arts in Wellington for the Supreme Adult and Supreme Student winners.

The show starts at 7pm. Tickets are on sale at the Rangiora Town Hall or on line at townhallcinemas.co.nz. Keep up to date with all the news and developments through the event’s Facebook page @NorthCanterburyWearableArts.

By Robyn Bristow