Woman charged following fatal crash near Kekerengu

A woman is facing several charges relating to a two-car crash that killed one person and injured six north of Kaikōura on Friday.

The 60-year-old has been charged with careless driving causing death, and two counts of careless driving causing injury.

Two people seriously injured in the crash, on State Highway 1 north of Kekerengu, were airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

The deceased died at the scene. They have not yet been named.

Police said the woman would have her first appearance at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Driver Peter Mark told The New Zealand Herald he had been leaving Kaikōura and heading north when he saw two ambulances go by, soon followed by two helicopters.

“We had been waiting in the queue for about 45 minutes when they told us it was going to be five hours, so we turned around and came back to Kekerengu to use the toilet.”

A Kekerengu resident said crashes happened frequently on the part of the highway where this one occurred.