Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Three taken to hospital as shops evacuated due to gas smell

    Emergency services are responding to reports of a gas leak near Gables Arcade in Rangiora. Photo: Google
    Staff and shoppers in the Gables Arcade on High St in Rangiora are being evacuated after reports of a gas leak this afternoon.

    Six people were treated at the scene and three people have been transported to Christchurch Hospital - one with moderate and two with minor injuries.

    Emergency Services are at the scene and police have been assisting Fire and Emergency by moving people away from the vicinity of the Gables Arcade, a police media spokesperson said.

    The Herald understands it occurred at the Spark store in the arcade. Spark has been approached for comment.

    A St John media spokesperson said they were called to the incident just after noon on Tuesday.

    Fire and Emergency NZ shift communications manager Andrew Norris said a fire crew had been out to the store earlier in the day after being called about a strange smell in the building, but couldn't locate anything.

    After being told by St John this afternoon they were treating more patients, a fire crew has returned and has been through the building, including checking the ceiling cavity for the source of the smell. A specialist unit from Christchurch was in attendance, using a gas detection unit to try and identify the source.

    Norris said the only possible source at this stage was some old batteries in the building.

    NZ Herald

     

