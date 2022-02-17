Brazen burglary prompts warning

A woman captured by a home security camera in Lincoln in the early hours of the morning last week. A house was broken into while its occupant was sleeping. Image: Supplied

A Lincoln woman is warning residents to be vigilant following a brazen house burglary.

The woman, who wanted to use only her first name of Samantha, said her partner was asleep in the living room of their Cassidy Ave home about 3am Wednesday last week.

He had answered the door to a woman with a black bag at her waist, the strap slung over her shoulder.

Her partner fell back to sleep on the couch after the woman at the door told him “wrong house” and left.

The house was burgled shortly afterwards, the offender gaining entry by climbing through a small bathroom window.

About $600 cash and items including fragrances, skin care, cosmetics, small electronic devices, hair care, personal effects, Bose speakers and Dyrberg Kern and Swarovski jewellery were taken.

This bracelet was among the valuable items stolen. Photo: Supplied

Samantha obtained security camera footage from neighbours.

It shows a woman in the area from about 2.40am to 3.30am.

The footage shows a woman approaching neighbours’ properties, but moving on when sensor lights came on.

"I’d advise Lincoln residents to be vigilant, not at any point in time leave a window open unattended as this was a very brazen act," Samantha said.

The offender also turned the lights on and off while her partner was asleep in the living room.

A police spokesperson said initial forensic inquiries had been made, including whether an individual seen outside the home in the very early hours of the morning was related to the burglary.