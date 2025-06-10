42-year-old arrested after building site burglaries

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a series of burglaries across Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said in a statement three search warrants were executed on Monday, June 9, in North Canterbury and the Selwyn district.

Two of the warrants were used to raid residential addresses and one at a storage unit.

CCTV supplied by the public and from building sites helped identify the person of interest.

The spokesperson said the footage was "crucial in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion".

"Burglaries at building sites cause significant disruption and financial loss to builders, contractors, and future homeowners.

"Police urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity around construction sites."

The alleged burglar has been bailed to appear on June 13 at the Christchurch District Court.

