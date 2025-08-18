Husband and wife team help the needy

Rachel and Lawrence Watson. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lawrence and Rachel Watson have volunteering in their blood – the couple have chalked up almost a decade of service between them at Christchurch City Mission.

Lawrence, 72, is a volunteer driver and Rachel, 68, volunteers at the learning and development hub.

They are two of 221 active volunteers at the city mission who have completed one or more shifts in the past month, all together contributing more than 24,000 hours each year.

Lawrence has volunteered every Wednesday and Friday morning since he retired about six years ago.

“I pick up donations for the food bank, which is a mixture of goods donated by various businesses such as the New World supermarket bins, bakeries and public donations.”

He said volunteering keeps him grounded.

“When I interact with some of the clients at the city mission, I realise, hey, I’m actually well off even if I don't think I am sometimes.”

The former Spark engineer said the city mission had expanded services since he started, but he has noticed an increase in demand for one thing in particular.

“The volumes of food have increased quite enormously, way above where they were five or six years ago.”

His wife Rachel has volunteered every Tuesday afternoon for more than two years at the city mission's learning and development hub.

The former Lincoln High School teacher said she originally started helping with computing classes, but that morphed into assisting the city mission's clients with whatever they needed.

“I'm an enabler, that is probably the best term for it. I help them learn life and work skills.”

Clients can take pathway courses to learn anything from basic literacy and numeracy to computer and financial skills and corporate training.

She said a lot of clients didn't do well at school for various reasons, and when they discover something they can do, that triggers a positive response.

“It’s giving them self-worth as much as anything.”

Rachel said the role has taught her a lot of tolerance.

“You hear some of their stories and all you think is they’ve done one dumb thing and that’s changed the course of their life.”

Rachel said a lot of clients don’t have families.

“One of the guys calls me mum.”

The Lincoln residents also volunteer elsewhere.

Rachel volunteers every Friday morning as a ‘wayfinder’ at the Christchurch Hospital, helping patients and visitors find their destination.

She also bakes for Good Bitches baking, a network of volunteers around the country who bake treats in their own kitchens, with their own ingredients, to give to organisations that work with people having a tough time.

Lawrence spends his extra time volunteering with the Selwyn Civil Defence.

He is a member of the more than 30 Selwyn Community Response Teams trained to respond to any emergency in the Selwyn District.

The city mission nominated Lawrence in the Canterbury Volunteer Recognition Awards, for his dedication and hard work.

“I was a bit embarrassed, but it is nice to get a pat on the back,” he said.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines said Lawrence was a much-loved member of the foodbank team.

She said he was known for his reliability, generosity, and good humour, and plays a vital role in ensuring food donations make it where they’re needed most.

“He’s often the first to arrive and the last to leave, never hesitating to go the extra mile.”

Lawrence said the award was also recognition for the other volunteers who work there.

“They all put in a lot of hard work.”

The Watsons are keen to continue helping out at the city mission for as long as they can.

“I’m hoping I’ve got a quite a few more years in me yet,” said Lawrence.

“As long as it doesn’t drive me up the wall,” said Rachel.