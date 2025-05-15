Canterbury bus proposal faces axe as public balk at funding options

Darfield may miss out on a bus service to Rolleston after ECan said public submissions did not support the proposal. Photo: Supplied

A Darfield to Rolleston bus service may be abandoned before it gets off the ground.

Environment Canterbury is currently reviewing potential public transport improvements for its 2025/26 Annual Plan.

One proposed addition was to introduce a return bus service from Darfield to Rolleston two or three times a day.

However, ECan staff reported that public submissions did not support the proposal.

A key issue is funding – the service would need to be 100% paid for by ratepayers, as it does not qualify for a subsidy from the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

For the Darfield bus, ratepayers in Kirwee, Darfield and West Melton would face an annual targeted rate of between $140 and $178 a year.

But Mayor Sam Broughton has urged ECan to trial the service to determine actual demand, pointing out that potential users may not have submitted feedback.

“If in 12 months time (you decide) that was the wrong decision, then you are going to have a different conversation with the community about saving rates,” Broughton said in his submission to ECan.

After public submissions were reviewed, ECan staff said people were unwilling to pay for the bus service.

“We’ve looked at the people who pay this targeted rate, and we don’t feel there is significant support showing the communities are behind paying this targeted rate,” ECan staff told councillors.

Staff said submitters wanted the service to be user-pays, rather than funded by ratepayers.

Despite the Darfield service being under threat, Selwyn may still see improved public transport.

ECan is looking at adding an additional school bus from West Melton to Riccarton or central Christchurch to relieve pressure on the 86 route from Darfield to the city.

There are also plans to increase services on the direct Rolleston-to-city Route 85, though details are still being worked out.

ECan councillors will deliberate the annual plan on May 27 and 29, with adoption scheduled for June 25.

From July, the adult bus fare from Selwyn into Christchurch will rise from $2 to $3.

This follows an April decision to introduce a two-zone fare structure aimed at increasing fare revenue, a move requested by the Government.

Among the submitters was 12-year-old Frankie Hindson, who spoke alongside Broughton in requesting improved services.

Frankie asked ECan for a bus service to run to Tai Tapu.

“As I get older it would be fun to go out and socialise with my friends without my parents having to transport me everywhere.”

ECan plans to conduct a broader public transport review, including requests like a Tai Tapu bus.

The review is expected to be completed by December 2026.