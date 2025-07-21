What are the most popular dog names in Chch?

Photo: Christchurch City Council

The most popular dog names in Christchurch over the past year have been revealed.

There were 470 registered canines called Charlie in the city over the past year, with Bella and Poppy not far behind on 451 and 440. Luna rounded out the top four with 411.

The other names to make the top 10 were: Ruby (369), Max (361), Molly (353), Daisy (327), Archie (292) and Frankie (286).

Other less common dog names that have popped up over the last year included Pearl (51), Misty (48), Winter (23), Snowy (24), Summer (29), River (38), Walter (44), Arthur (41), Wilbur (29), Dudley (29), Bertie (33), Fred (40) and Albie (39).

It comes as Christchurch City Council sends out reminder notices to dog owners to register their furry friends for the coming year. Reminders will be sent by email or post.

All dog owners are legally required to register their dogs before the dog is three months of age.

Christchurch residents registered approximately 40,000 dogs in 2024/25, which is slightly more than 2023/24.

“It’s great that so many of our residents are choosing to have a dog as they make wonderful companions and pets,” says Animal Services Manager Lionel Bridger.

“The services provided by the Council’s Animal Management team through registration fees help to keep the whole community safe and protected, including the dogs themselves. We provide dog control, dog shelter and dog adoption services, free microchipping, dog exercise areas and education programmes to teach dog safety.”

Mr Bridger thanked the almost 40% of dog owners who have registered their dogs to date, and encouraged owners to register before 1 August, as late fees will apply after this date.

Payments can be made online or at any of the Council’s Service Centres.