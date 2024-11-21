Canterbury couple surprised by $15,000 bill to connect to sewage system

Amy Tennant is warning others about the high sewage connection fee when building a new house. Photo: Supplied

Amy Tennant and her partner are building a house in Darfield - but she never expected to receive an almost $15,000 bill to connect to the sewage network.

Tennant was surprised by the cost of connecting the property to the district’s system, which rose from $6637.80 to $14,854.55 on July 1 as part of the 2024-34 Long Term Plan.

“We did all our diligence before the first of July and then it changed on the first,” Tennant said.

“Every year it had just been a couple per cent increase and that was like 150 per cent.”

While developers generally add the cost to the price of the land or build, Tennant has to pay the fee because she did not buy the land from the developer.

She wants others to be aware of the cost.

“I just want to put it out there so other people don’t get caught out.”

Council head of asset management Murray England said the contribution covers the cost to upgrade the treatment capacity at the Pines Wastewater Treatment Plant and construction of its systems, including pumps and pipes to service new growth areas.

“Currently the development contributions are only recalculated every three years to take into account the current costs to service projected growth over the next 30 years, hence the change in value,” England said.

The charge is the same for all new properties in Darfield, Doyleston, Kirwee, Leeston, Lincoln, Prebbleton, Rolleston, Southbridge, Springston and West Melton.

Darfield Residents Association chair Harvey Polglase was not aware the fee had increased by so much until told by Selwyn Times.

Polglase said for new builds it has to be a user pays system.

“For new builds they must cover the costs so existing ratepayers are not lumped with the cost.”