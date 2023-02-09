Carter Group continues push to expand Rolleston

Carter Group wants to establish 3770 sections in four separate blocks along the undeveloped side of Dunns Crossing Rd in Rolleston from State Highway 1 to Selwyn Rd. Photo: File image

Carter Group is determined to push Rolleston out west as the company prepares to launch its second appeal relating to the area.

Currently Dunns Crossing Rd forms the western boundary of the town, but Carter Group wants to establish 3770 sections in four separate blocks along the undeveloped side of the road, from State Highway 1 to Selwyn Rd.

The company was turned down last year by the district council for two of the blocks, accounting for 2100 sections, a decision it has appealed to the Environment Court.

The company is likely to be turned down soon for the remaining two blocks, following a hearing commissioner recommendation last month.

Commissioner Paul Thomas recommended the district council decline the Carter Group rezoning applications, named Plan Change 81 and Plan Change 82, pertaining to the two blocks.

Carter Group director Tim Carter said the company was likely to appeal the decision of the district council if it adopts the recommendation.

“We are still considering our options, but it is likely that we will appeal the decision,” Carter said.

“In our view, there is a looming shortfall of residentially-zoned land in Rolleston. If this is not resolved, it will further decrease house affordability in the future.”

Carter said while he was disappointed with the Commissioner’s recommendation, he was pleased at the same time Thomas had identified the PC81 and PC82 land as “a strong candidate” for significant new growth in Rolleston under the separate proposed district plan process.

The company had presented evidence at a hearing for the plan, which was held last week.

Meanwhile, the appeal the company already has before the Environment Court is for Plan Change 73, which is the name of the Carter Group 2100-section rezoning application.

An Environment Court spokesperson said this case has not yet been set down for a hearing, following mediation taking place in August last year.