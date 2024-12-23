Change in construction process slashes build times

An innovative approach to building Canterbury homes has seen construction times cut by more than half of what it would normally take.

The partnership between Selwyn District Council and Kevler Homes in the Kevler-owned Harrow Green subdivision in Rolleston has seen completed homes built on land with no infrastructure – within seven months.

So far 23 homes have been completed, with another 21 under construction. Building work on a further 14 will start in the new year. Once completed, 266 homes will be built using the technique.

Unlike other subdivisions, where homes are built once all the infrastructure is in and the roads are down, these homes are being built at the same time as the infrastructure.

Kevler Homes operations manager Rob Preston said new developments traditionally completed all civil works first, adding significant cost to the builders and waiting times for customers who have signed a contract.

This block of homes was just a pare patch of land in March. Photo: Supplied

He said using traditional processes can take up to 19 months to complete the same work.

“Cost and delays are the biggest problems in construction, and our approach with Selwyn District Council has demonstrated how close collaboration with effective communication can make a big difference on both those counts.

“As a result, the building company can offer customers high-spec housing at a more affordable price,” Preston said.

Council executive director development and growth Robert Love said two council building inspectors have been working on-site with the construction crew to speed up the building process.

The bare patch of land in March. Photo: Supplied

“Instead of different building inspectors having to visit the site and deal with different staff, our inspectors are familiar with the site and the people working on it, which creates strong relationships to have the difficult conversations and develop solutions swiftly and efficiently to address on-site challenges, ensuring progress stayed on track.

He said the council has recruited two strategic relationship managers in its consenting team to work closely with the larger building companies and other agencies like the Ministry of Education, KiwiRail, and the New Zealand Defence Force.

“We welcome other scale developers to come and discuss how this new approach might also be able to work for them.”