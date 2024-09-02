Close call for residents after river overflows

Southbridge and Leeston volunteer fire brigades were called out to assist with placing sandbags at high-risk properties after the Rakaia River flooded. Photo: Supplied

Flood prevention measures have worked "like clockwork" to help save the Rakaia Huts from potential damage.

The Selwyn District Council, Environment Canterbury and hut residents had been monitoring the Rakaia River after high tides pushed shingle into the river mouth, creating a semi-blockage.

Council head of emergency management Al Lawn said these factors, along with rain from the high country, led to water levels rising and getting close to the huts last Saturday.

The water was 25m/l off of flooding the closest property at Rakaia Huts. Photo: Supplied

Hut residents were alerted to flood warnings from ECan’s detection system about 7am.

The council’s duty officer then went to the huts to assess the situation and decided extra assistance was needed.

Units from Southbridge and Leeston volunteer fire brigades were called in to help place sandbags at five properties at risk of flooding.

Flood prevention systems have been put in place to warn Rakaia huts residents of potential flooding from the river. Photo: Supplied

Flood waters were 25ml away from flooding the property at highest risk, Lawn said.

A resident, who didn’t want to be named, said the prevention measures could not have worked any better.

"It would not be possible to get a better plan than what it did.

"I’m sure anyone down there will support pretty much the fact that it goes like clockwork.

"But you’re fighting a wild river of nature, so she will do what she wants and we’ve just got to deal with it.”