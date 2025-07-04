Charging elephant kills New Zealand tourist

Two people were killed in an elephant attack on a safari in Zambia. Photo: Getty Images (file)

A New Zealand woman has been killed by an elephant while on a walking safari in a Zambian national park, according to reports.

Sixty-eight-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK and 67-year-old New Zealander Alison Jean Taylor were attacked by the female elephant that was with a calf at big Lagoon Bush Camp overnight, local authorities say.

Shots were fired at the elephant, wounding the animal and ultimately stopping the attack.

However, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed both women died at the scene.

Two others travelling with the group were uninjured.

Guardian journalist Rachel Savage told Morning Report details about the incident were still scant.

She said the women were at the South Luangwa National Park in eastern Zambia.

Guides tried to intervene by firing shots as the elephant charged the women.

While not many details were known, Savage said female elephants were known to be very protective of their calves.

She said two American women were killed by elephants in separate incidents in different parts of Zambia last year.

In April this year, a 54-year-old man was killed by an elephant in Kenya and in January a tourist died in South Africa in a similar attack.