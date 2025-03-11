Colours of Holi

A Selwyn park was bursting with colour for a festival to celebrate love and new life on Sunday.

The Selwyn Holi - Festival of Colours in Rolleston saw safe, corn-flour based, non-toxic paint splashed across Helpet Park.

The Hindu Holi festival also provided a chance to experience Indian culture.

Indian NZ Association of Christchurch secretary Gurvinder Singh thanked the sponsors, volunteers and supporters who helped with the event.

"The event was meticulously planned and executed, ensuring a seamless and joyful experience for everyone who attended."