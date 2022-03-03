Covid case numbers skyrocket in Selwyn, RAT tests hurried into district

Authorities are racing to make rapid antigen tests more accessible for Selwyn residents as case numbers skyrocket.

Nicola Grigg. Photo: Supplied

There were 612 active cases of Covid-19 in the district as of Thursday, almost double the 320 cases reported on Monday.

Case numbers are soaring throughout Canterbury with the Omicron outbreak not expected to reach its peak until later this month.

Schools have reported cases, as has Lincoln University and businesses which have had to operate on reduced hours as staff fall sick.

Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg said the Canterbury District Health Board had assured her it was working to set up rapid antigen test distribution points in Rolleston and Darfield.

“I understand the CDHB is also working with the Selwyn District Council on establishing RAT pick-up facilities across the district, as this opportunity would significantly expand the range of locations accessible to our communities,” Grigg said.

Canterbury Covid-19 cases as of 8am, Thursday, March 3. *Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

A district council spokesperson said the district council premises may become a testing location.

"We are waiting on CDHB to confirm details.

"We fully support a joint effort in managing the current Omicron outbreak and are happy to help CDHB in any way we can.”

CDHB ECC incident controller Tracey Maisey said plans were under way to establish RAT distribution sites across Canterbury.

General practices and pharmacies were also gearing up to provide RATs over the coming weeks.

In the meantime, most GP teams in Selwyn offered "testing options".

"Last week we also stood up an additional Covid-19 testing centre in Wigram which is a 15 minute drive from Rolleston," Maisey said.

Cases in schools across the district have included in a student at Rolleston College, staff member at Ellesmere College, teacher at Darfield High School, and student at Dunsandel School.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said there was now almost 700,000 rapid antigen tests available for schools and early learning services to access if they register under the Close Contact Exemption Scheme.

The Famous Grouse at Lincoln has had six staff test positive.

Spokesperson Lynn Townsend said it had been a "very difficult" time for the pub.

"It’s just one of those things, we are just trying to do the best we can to keep the place ticking over with what resources we have got."

The hotel had been opening later, closing earlier, and was closed for the day on Monday.

It is a popular spot for Lincoln University students.

Coffee Culture Rolleston returned to its normal hours this week after it reduced hours to keep fellow staff safe when a team member tested positive.

Lincoln University spokesperson Hamish Cochrane said the university was committed to supporting the welfare of students and staff who had Covid, as well as household contacts.

“A dedicated university welfare team is in action,” Cochrane said.

However, the university would not say how many cases it had. It put the request for the number through as a request under the Official Information Act, meaning a response will be forthcoming within 20 working days.

Covid patient: ‘It came on quite quick’

An itchy throat turned into fever, coughing and a runny nose for a Rolleston diesel mechanic over the weekend.

Roydon Harris, 29, said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, after picking up a packet of rapid antigen tests at a Wigram testing station.

It was just the day before that he had got his first symptoms of a sore throat, and called in sick from work.

“It came on quite quick, that was the surprising part,” Harris said.

He was also taken aback by being one of the first to get the virus in the Omicron outbreak which is sweeping across New Zealand.

He did not know who he may have contracted the virus from. While another person at his workplace had also tested positive, it was not someone he worked in close contact with.

He said he hardly slept overnight Friday, as he suffered fever, night sweats, and mild body aches. Then at the weekend he also developed a runny nose and cough. On Monday, his symptoms were starting to recede.

“It’s all sort of died down a bit now, it feels like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Harris said he was grateful his symptoms had been relatively mild, considering how much more serious they were for many people.

“I have had worse flus in the past for sure.”

While double vaxxed, he had not got around to getting his booster shot.