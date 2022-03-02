22,152 new community Covid cases, 1033 in Canterbury

There are 1033 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and 36 in South Canterbury.

It comes as the Ministry of Health reports 22,152 new community cases across New Zealand on Wednesday.

The ministry said 405 people are currently in hospital, 10 of whom are in ICU. There are now 10 people in Canterbury hospitals with Covid-19.

The average age of people in hospital is 52.

Today's new community cases (PCR & RAT) are in Northland (382), Auckland (13,231), Waikato (2,139), Bay of Plenty (1,270), Lakes (415), Hawke’s Bay (273), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (56), Taranaki (261), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (1,115), Hutt Valley (473), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1,033), South Canterbury (36), Southern (578), West Coast (15); Unknown (8).

There are eight new cases identified at the border.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gave today's daily briefing.

Hipkins says there are now more than 120,000 active Covid-19 cases across the country.

Canterbury Covid-19 case update as of 8am on March 2. *Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image CDHB

However, he says the key metric now is those requiring hospitalisation: "New Zealand at this point continues to experience fewer people in hospital than we've seen internationally and one of the key drivers of that is the millions of Kiwis who have been vaccinated and who have had booster doses."

Hipkins says 86 percent of the eligible population aged 5+ has now received at least one dose, with 80 percent fully vaccinated. As of midnight, 2,390,659 had received a booster - about 79 percent of the eligible population.

Some 243,244 children have received a paediatric dose - about 51 percent.

Hipkins says the high rates are making a difference, and urges people who are eligible but have not yet had a dose to take up the opportunity.

He says we have 80.8 percent of ICU or high-dependency unit beds in use, 64.5 percent of ward beds occupied, and 13.9 percent of ventilators in use.

"Covid-19 only makes up a very small fraction of those numbers and so there is still capacity there to respond to increasing case numbers," he says.

Hipkins also says there has also been an increase in demand for ambulance and healthline services from people who have relatively mild symptoms. He asks people whose symptoms are mild to just stay home and get better.

However, people who find their symptoms are getting worse should ask for help, and in a medical emergency should call 111.

Earlier this morning, data modeller Michael Plank said hospitalisations from Covid-19 were expected to top 800 within a week, if numbers kept rising at the rate they have.

Community case numbers yesterday neared the 20,000 mark.

Director-General of Health Dr Bloomfield also made an apology over delays to people receiving PCR test results in the past week, with a backlog from last Wednesday only beginning to clear in the past couple of days.

Opposition parties criticised Bloomfield, saying he misled the public over testing capacity, and the ACT Party calling for him to be removed.

-Additional reporting RNZ