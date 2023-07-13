Dan's golden boots auctioned off for charity

Dan Carter with a pair of his limited edition Adidas boots. Photo: Supplied

Dan Carter’s DC10 charity fund will be boosted by about $14,000 after a pair of the All Black legend’s boots, and one-off Pasikifa day jerseys, were auctioned.

The Southbridge Rugby Club hosted the day with the jerseys worn by the division 1 and 2 sides during their respective matches on Saturday. The club has a strong Pacific presence.

Carter, the club’s most famous son, donated a pair of his limited edition Adidas boots. They were secured for $9500 by Nairn Electrical, which is based in Leeston and North Canterbury.

The jerseys fetched about $5500, which after the costs of running the day and auction came off, would mean a good payday for the charity, Southbridge club manager Chris McMillan said.

The DC10 fund is supported by UNICEF and raises money to deliver disaster-resilient water and sanitation projects in the Pacific. Carter, who had been in Japan for the All Blacks XV match at the weekend, was very happy with the auction result, said McMillan.

“He was absolutely blown away. He said it was ‘just awesome’.”

Neville Carter hands over his son Dan Carter’s limited edition boots to Nairn Electrical co-owner Steve West after the DC10 charity auction. Photo: Facebook

Carter’s limited edition boots are highly sought after. They have his signature, his cap number (1034), his test appearances (112) and his international record haul of 1598 points on them.

The DC10 fund was launched with a 24-hour goal-kicking marathon at Eden Park in April last year. Carter kicked 1598 goals to match his test points as an All Black, helping to raise more than $340,000.

Nairn Electrical co-owner Steve West who made the successful bid for the boots said it was a great opportunity to support the wider Pacific community “and contribute to the great work that Dan and the DC10 Fund do”.

“We couldn’t be happier that we are helping to support this worthy cause,” he said.

West said Nairn Electrical wouldn’t be keeping the boots. The company intends to put them back in an auction so more money goes to the DC10 fund.

The company is a long-time sponsor of Southbridge rugby and other clubs in the Selwyn District and North Canterbury.