Decision pending on new Rolleston supermarket

Photo: File image

A decision is pending on whether Foodstuffs will gain resource consent to build a Pak’nSave in Rolleston.

Hearing commissioner David Caldwell heard from Foodstuffs and supporting experts at a recent hearing, alongside submitters.

In 2020, Caldwell turned down resource consent to build a Countdown at Lincoln, finding there were adverse effects on local residents and the wider environment. That application attracted 72 submissions, the majority in support of the development.

About 50 submissions have been received for the Pak’nSave Rolleston resource consent application. Foodstuffs is proposing to construct the supermarket at 157 Levi Rd.

Opposing submitters said there would be an increase in traffic congestion, noise from heavy vehicles and the supermarket’s mechanical services plant and car park, visual effects from signage, light spill from external lighting, and adverse effects from earthworks during construction. They proposed alternative locations such as in the industrial Izone area.

“As a resident of Beaumont Drive, it is extremely hard to exit and turn right onto Levi Rd. The speed of the traffic coming off the Lincoln/Rolleston roundabout heading to Weedons interchange is very dangerous,” said Shane and Donna Webb, adding that increased traffic would make the problem worse.

“Levi Rd is a unique part of Canterbury where there is an unspoiled vista of the Port Hills, with the bold branding associated with the supermarket chain I have a concern this may detract from this vista similar to the Mitre 10 issues in Ferrymead,” Richard Gould said.

Rolleston residents in support said the new supermarket would mean cheaper groceries and more choice in the town.

“I feel this is a great location, and with Rolleston growing and cost of petrol rising those in the farming community will value bulk buying closer to home,” Tracey Gonzalez said.

“Levi Rd may become a little more congested, but there are many ways into Rolleston central now. Countdown and New World do not cut the mustard when it comes to supply,” Dwight Fray said.

Foodstuffs property development manager Rebecca Parish was among those speaking at the hearing. She said in written evidence before the commissioner that prior to obtaining the land, the company had been seeking a site in Selwyn for 12 years.

“There are no suitable sites large enough in the town centre, or any other commercially- zoned areas in either the operative or proposed Selwyn District Plans in Rolleston or Lincoln,” she said.

Foodstuffs would be mindful of neighbouring homes, using setbacks at the residential interface for acoustic purposes and to provide an attractive edge.

The company had made further modifications to its plans since viewing sumbitters’ concerns, including additional landscape screening, reduced corporate colours, and reduced signage which would not be lit between 10pm and 7am. In addition, the design would ensure deliveries were convenient and safe, with unloading as fast as possible as not to adversely affecting neighbours or customers.

Parish said the site was serviced by arterial roading and located on routes suitable for large delivery vehicles.

The new supermarket would employ 260 people permanently, while offering customers choice and generating competition in the grocery sector.

“The possible future establishment of the consented Costco Wholesale membership warehouse in Rolleston Izone would provide a different offering, and would not impact the predicted demand or time frame for the Pak’nSave Rolleston,” Parish said.

Caldwell needs to make a decision on whether to grant resource consent within a 15-working-days statutory time frame following the close of the hearing. He is likely to close the hearing once he has undertaken a site visit and confirmed he has all the information he needs, following the in-person part of the hearing held last week.

Once he has made a decision, there is a right of an appeal to the Environment Court for the applicant or any submitter.