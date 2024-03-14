End the road for Selwyn Huts after tense council meeting

"Shame on you, you heartless people" was one of the angry remarks shared by an Upper Selwyn Huts resident after Selwyn district councillors voted to put an end to the settlement by 2039.

Hut residents packed the public gallery at the district council chambers yesterday, with some pleading their case to continue living there indefinitely.

But it did little to change the minds of councillors.

The huts, near Te Waihora Lake Ellesmere, were established in 1895 and were originally only intended to be fishing huts.

But since the 1990s, there has been a gradual shift to permanent occupancy.

The length of time hut licences would be renewed for and how much of a new $4 million wastewater pipeline hut owners would pay for were both decided by councillors.

Council staff recommended a licence term of 15 years and wanted residents to pay for 50 per cent of the wastewater pipeline.

Selwyn Hut Owners Association chair Graham Evans called on district councillors to delay their decision for a month to give residents time to understand the ramifications for the settlement's future.

He said hut owners should be on district-wide rate for water and sewage.

"I'm concerned the Selwyn Huts is likely to become a freedom camping area, using the toilets that are there, common room, tennis courts and playground."

Selwyn Hut Owners Association chair Graham Evans addresses the Selwyn District Council. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

District councillors acknowledged the communication with residents was not good enough.

Springs Ward councillor Grant Miller said: "I want to acknowledge to the people here that we haven't handled this well ... This is our first attempt at a retreat conversation and I don't think we have handled it well."

Due to the pipeline's lifespan of more than 50 years, Rolleston Ward district councillor Phil Dean proposed an amendment that hut owners only pay 30 per cent of the cost.

It was supported by Ellesmere Ward councillors Shane Epiha and Elizabeth Mundt, Spings Ward councillors Debra Hasson and Miller, Malvern Ward councillors Bob Mugford and Lydia Gliddon, and Rolleston Ward councillor Nicole Reid. Rolleston Ward councillor Sophie McInnes abstained.

Epiha, Dean, Hasson, McInnes, Miller, Reid and deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall voted to keep the staff recommendation of 15 years. Mugford, Mundt, and Gliddon voted against it.

Mayor Sam Broughton was absent due to a family matter.

"Thank you councillors that has been a long and tortured process and there has been a lot of emotion in the room," Lyall said after the vote was taken.

Residents will now pay about $1.2 million towards the pipeline, instead of the proposed $2 million. The exact cost to individual owners has not been calculated.

The Upper Selwyn Huts. Photo: Daniel Alvey

Under the new 15 year licences, huts can be sold until 2034 after which they can only be transferred to an identified family member or significant person.

There will also be a building inspection programme at the huts.

District council executive director enabling services Tim Harris said he was aware the inspections were a difficult issue.

He said the council has sought legal advice and given it manages the land it has a duty of care to the residents above what it has to other private landowners.

The new licences will also likely include a bond of $383 for each year of the 15 years to be paid by hut owners to help the district council recuperate costs if a hut is abandoned without being demolished.

District council chief executive Sharon Mason said the vote did not mean the end of the conversation, with the council planning to work with hut owners until the end of May before it goes back to the council for final approval, following which hut owners will have until June 30 to sign onto the new licences.