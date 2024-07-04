The Famous Grouse Hotel embarks on new crusade

Mitch Drummond and Shaughn McNabb are the new owners of The Famous Grouse Hotel. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE

When Shaughn McNabb was working behind the bar at the Famous Grouse to earn a few dollars while a Lincoln University student, he told himself he would one day own the pub.

Now a decade on, he is mein host of the establishment with business partner Mitch Drummond – the longtime Crusaders and former All Blacks halfback.

“The hotel has always been special to me since uni days. I said 10 years ago I wanted that pub,” McNabb said.

The opportunity for the two burgeoning hospitality entrepreneurs arose when the Lincoln Club decided to pull out of its lease on the pub through its company Famous Grouse 2009 Ltd.

It left the door open for new owners of the popular watering hole on Lincoln’s main street.

“It’s a great place and we have plans to take it forward,” McNabb said.

Mitchell Drummond during the Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific game against the Highlanders on May 11. Photo: Getty Images

McNabb and Drummond have already made an impact with their easy-going style and willingness to get around the tables and engage with patrons.

One quick change has been to abolish public holiday surcharges, a prickly subject with patrons under the previous management.

“We’re here to look after our patrons,” McNabb said.

McNabb has strong links with the township, from his university days. He still plays for the Lincoln Rugby Club.

“I enjoy the people who come in, and making it a really good experience for them. I know most of the locals so it is pretty happy for me to be back in a different capacity (as part owner). Pubs are for fun,” he said.

McNabb and Drummond are not new to the hotel game.

Cory and Laura Elley at the Grouse over the weekend. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE

They have owned the Bush Inn Tavern in Upper Riccarton for three years and McNabb has hospitality interests in Hanmer and the Paddle and Pint in Wanaka.

It is not surprising to see McNabb in the vocation.

“Dad (Alan McNabb) has been a publican for 30 years and I’m not 30 yet,” the 29-year-old said.

Drummond, 30, who has had a lengthy career with the Crusaders (143 appearances, 21 tries, and the youngest player to become a centurion) is equally upbeat about taking over the Grouse.

The Famous Grouse Hotel is on Gerald St in Lincoln. PHOTO: BARRY CLARKE

Patrons talking rugby with him, even with the tough season the Crusaders have just had, is part and parcel of being a publican.

“It’s cool. It’s what I have done (rugby) for a long time so people always want to talk to me about that.

"It’s great to talk to them face to face. They’ve got questions, even though obviously it has been a tough year,” said Drummond.

And when it comes to Crusaders memorabilia at the Grouse. “It’d be rude not to,” quipped Drummond.