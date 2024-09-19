Former RSA president expelled for wearing medals he didn't earn

Former Rolleston RSA president Bruce Blackburn has been expelled from the organisation after he was accused of wearing medals he was not entitled to. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK

The Rolleston RSA has expelled its first president after he was accused of wearing medals he did not earn.

Bruce Blackburn was president of the Returned and Services' Association branch when it was established in 2022.

He has appeared in photos at public events with medals pinned to his blazer which he allegedly did not have permission to wear.

Ian Martyn.

Medal expert Ian Martyn accused Blackburn of wearing a number of medals he was not entitled to use, including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Medal (1977), NZ Army Long Service & Good Conduct Medal and the Rhodesia Medal.

Following the allegation, the RSA executive committee conducted a disciplinary hearing and expelled Blackburn.

"The executive members reviewed all of the information available and unanimously agreed that Ian Martyn’s allegations are correct," Rolleston RSA president Mark Richards.

"The Rolleston RSA executive decided, by majority vote, to immediately expel the former president from the Rolleston RSA.

"The former president was invited to attend the hearing but declined.”

The expulsion is the most severe action the RSA could have taken.

Usually medals can only be worn by the recipients or their close relatives. Family members may wear a relative's medals on special occasions if the recipient has died, but they should be worn on the right of the chest.

When Selwyn Times visited Blackburn at his Rolleston home he referred questions to his lawyer.

When asked for his lawyer’s name and contact details, Blackburn declined to provide them.

"I have no comment," he said.

"Everything is with my lawyer at the moment.

"I’m not supposed to talk to anybody.

"There is some information that has been taken out of context and there has been some information from defence records which is a breach of privacy."

Richards said the RSA did not access information from his defence records.

He said the RSA had spoken to people who knew Blackburn and checked the medal qualifying criteria to see if Martyn’s allegations were valid.

Prior to the RSA hearing, Blackburn issued an apology on his private Facebook page, saying "embellishment of any type is unacceptable in any field".

"I have made a grave error of judgement + unreservabley [sic] apologize for my stupidity."

Under the RSA constitution, Blackburn has until October 5 to appeal the decision to expel him.

He would not say if he would lodge an appeal.

Richards said the national RSA office was notified of the decision to expel Blackburn.

If prosecuted under the Military Decorations and Distinctive Badges Act 1918, Blackburn could face a fine of up to $500 for each offence.