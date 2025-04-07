Frontline council staff targeted as abuse, threats and assaults increase

A parking warden being struck with wet plaster was one of a growing number of abusive incidents reported by staff at a Canterbury council.

Selwyn District Council executive director of development and growth Robert Love said over the past year an increasing number of staff have been exposed to threatening behaviour over the phone or in person and some have been assaulted.

In March, the council’s sole parking warden was assaulted while issuing a parking infringement in Rolleston.

The warden was struck with wet builders plaster. Police attended and issued a warning.

“In previous years, our staff have not been exposed to these types of assaults and threatening behaviour,” Love said.

“We are aware that some incidents go unreported, and our customer service, rates, and development and growth teams receive aggressive and sometimes threatening phone calls and emails on a weekly basis.”

Love said some callers are frustrated with increasing rates and express their financial difficulty in paying them.

This financial year, rates rose 14.9% and are forecast to rise 14.2% in 2025/26 and then 13.3% in 2026/27.

Said Love: “The overwhelming majority of people we deal with are well-behaved and supportive of the services council provide.

"Unfortunately, there is a very small percentage of our interactions that involve aggrieved people and unruly behaviour.

“Many of our frontline staff work in an increasingly volatile environment, but the council does not tolerate any threats, violence or abuse of our staff and will use all our tools to protect our staff and prosecute any such behaviour when appropriate.”

Love said staff receive specific training to deal with upset customers and de-escalate difficult situations. The staff receive follow-up support from the management team, and if required, from specialist support services.

In July, the council spent about $20,000 on 15 bodycams for staff issuing parking tickets and other staff working alone in the field, such as its parks and reserves team.

Parking enforcement across the district has been controversial since the council increased its focus on detecting and fining drivers who park illegally.

From October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the council issued 2070 infringement notices, amounting to $199,528.

Love said the bodycams have improved staff safety and reduced the potential for aggressive behaviour towards them.

“The cameras provide a greater incentive for the public to keep control of their frustrations, knowing that their behaviour may be recorded and provided to the police if they commit an offence.”

Rolleston Ward councillor Sophie McInnes, who regularly puts herself out there in the comments sections of community Facebook pages, said as a councillor you can expect some pushback.

McInnes said her decision to engage online has resulted in angry responses, but nothing threatening.

She said of all the costs people are facing, it is much easier to complain about rates than anything else.

“Councillors and staff live in our communities as well, so we are actually quite easy to find,” she said.

“It’s actually really hard to argue with someone about the cost of your food, or insurance, or power bills, or your fuel costs. You can’t find the person who sets that price, but you can find the person who sets the rates.”