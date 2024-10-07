Funding holes force council to rob Peter to pay Paul

Traffic lights for the Gerald St and Vernon Drive intersection in Lincoln and the Dunns Crossing and Burnham School Rds intersection have been funded by the council. Photo: Supplied

Twenty transport upgrades have been shelved in the Selwyn district to fill a $36.9 million hole left by a lack of Government funding.

The Selwyn District Council applied for 51 per cent funding for 35 of its transport projects scheduled to happen in the next three years, but only two were approved.

This leaves it $27 million short for new projects. It was also left with a $9.9 million hole in its maintenance budget.

Councillors were briefed on a likely list of infrastructure projects for which the council will pick up the bill at the expense of other projects.

Of the 33 unfunded projects, the council is expected to pay the remaining 51 per cent for 13, at an estimated cost of $10.867 million coming from the council’s 49 per cent share of the 20 shelved projects.

The Dunns Crossing and Burnham School Rds intersection. Photo: Google

Three major projects, the Lincoln park and ride, the Selwyn and Dunns Crossing Rds roundabout and the Selwyn and Springston Rolleston Rds roundabout will be set aside until either the next NLTP in 2027 or until more funding becomes available.

Phil Dean.

Another four of the major projects have been funded, with the council picking up the bill for the Dunns Crossing and Burnham School Rds traffic lights in Rolleston, the Springs and Hamptons Rds roundabout near Prebbleton, the Gerald St and Vernon Drive traffic lights in Lincoln, and the first stage of widening for Hoskyns Rd near Rolleston.

A further 10 low-cost and low-risk projects have also been shelved to make up the shortfall.

The remaining two major projects, the Walkers and Two Chain Rds roundabout and the Jones and Two Chain Rds realignment, will be funded as both are part of the Rolleston flyover project which made the Government’s list of Roads of Regional Significance.

The council will sign off on the new plan at its next meeting on October 23.

The funding is set out in the New Zealand Transport Agency’s National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) which the council applies to for funding every three years.

NZTA takes direction from the Government on what types of projects to fund.

While councillors were supportive of council staff’s efforts to make do with the funding received, Rolleston Ward councillor Phil Dean slammed NZTA and the Government.

“Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has put us in a terrible position where we now need to determine which of our safety projects we’re going to prioritise,” Dean said.

Malcolm Lyall.

Deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall said it was another “classic example” of funding going to the North Island, with Canterbury receiving the least per capita of all regions.

Last month Mayor Sam Broughton had suggested a regional fuel tax or toll roads may be a solution to bring more money in to pay for roads in future years instead of relying solely on rates and Government funding.

“A regional fuel tax or a consideration of toll roads are just options that New Zealand needs to have a conversation about,” Broughton said.

The fuel tax or toll roads were not discussed at the briefing

The council has also topped up its maintenance budgets to fill some of the shortfalls.

Of the $83.563 million requested, the council received $73.616 million with the biggest shortfalls in road safety promotion and maintenance of walkways and cycle paths receiving 35 and 31 per cent of their budgets respectively.

The council added $4.286 million to the budget which means 95 per cent of work is funded.

The Springston Rolleston and Waterholes Rds intersection is one of five to not get signage safety upgrades. Photo: Supplied

Walkers and Two Chain Rds roundabout

Jones and Two Chain Rds realignment

Projects council is picking up the tab for

Dunns Crossing and Burnham School Rds traffic lights

Hoskyns Rd widening stage one

Springs and Hamptons Rds roundabout

Gerald St and Vernon Drive traffic lights

Goulds and Ellesmere Junction Rds intersection safety upgrade

Levi Rd widening

Weedons Ross Rd seal widening stage two

Ellesmere Rd arterial intersections safety upgrades

Two Chain Rd widening stage one

Hamptons Rd widening

Hoskyns Rd arterial intersections safety upgrades

Rural Rd intersection safety programme

Township footpath and crossings programme

Projects left unfunded