Glow-ho-ho: Christmas tree grotto a hit

The Cookie Monster Christmas tree was a big hit for many of the 1100 grotto-goers. Photo: Supplied

What do a few tyres, the Cookie Monster, and a stormtrooper have in common?

They make for worthy Christmas trees and festive decorations, which were enjoyed by more than 1100 people walking through Rolleston’s inaugural Christmas Tree Grotto, held by Rolleston Hope Op Shop.

The force was with Boulevard Village, with their winning Star Wars-themed stormtrooper tree. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The overall best Christmas tree title went to the Boulevard Village, with its train and Star Wars-themed stormtrooper tree.

Said op-shop manager Dana George: “From traditional to the more creative, the trees created a visual spectacle with the lights, music and interactive displays. It was a massive hit.

“The initiative was born out of a desire to fill a void of family activities during the Christmas season . . . The organisers are big on the importance of community relationships and work hard at the Rolleston Op Shop to establish these connections.

“The Christmas Tree Grotto was a step for us to take to embrace both issues.”

The 32 trees sat alongside a gingerbread decorating station, which allowed children and their families to unleash their creativity.

“Live carol singers entertained the evening visitors and everyone was welcome to sit, chat and connect over a hot drink and piece of Christmas cake,” said George.

“The success of our Christmas Tree Grotto surpassed our expectations and given the success, was the start of an annual tradition.”