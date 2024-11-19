Health hub could be an option for Ellesmere

A health hub for Ellesmere, like Rolleston’s (pictured) but on a smaller scale, is one of the suggestions to come out of a feasibility study. ​Photo: Supplied

A health hub in Ellesmere is one of the ideas to come out of a feasibility study which looked at health services in the area.

The study began in 2022 after the Friends of Ellesmere Hospital received a grant from the council. It finished in March and was presented to council last week.

Friends of Ellesmere Hospital chair Murray Lemon said the study’s purpose was to ensure health services in the area were retained and increased.

“The feasibility study was looking at what could be achieved with health in general across Ellesmere.”

One of the potential outcomes was establishing a health hub for Ellesmere where specialists who do not have permanent home in the area come out and lease a space for a day, Lemon said.

“There’s the opportunity for perhaps one or two clinics, one day a week for the likes of audiology – private practices to come out and utilise whatever that new space may be.”

The idea was supported by people spoken to by Selwyn Times.

Leeston Pharmacy owner Lynne Stevens said she liked the idea as long as it could be sustained over an extended period of time.

She does not get many complaints about the current health services.

Stevens said people who have lived in Leeston for some time are used to travelling for health services, but newer residents might expect services in the area.

Jan McKay, who runs a motion class for the elderly in Leeston, said it is better if people can access the services they need locally.

“Our clients enjoy us being local,” McKay said.

A similar health hub set up in Rolleston has proved popular, with the council providing the building and leasing it to a range of health providers.

Health New Zealand community integration group manager Aroha Metcalf said it provided context to the study but did not have any direct input to its outcome.

"Health NZ has also written to the Friends of Ellesmere, committing to 120 square metres of a council-owned building in Leeston, should it become available. The building is currently occupied by the Library and Leeston Medical Centre, "Metcalf said.

"If the leased space became available, we would engage the community to consider an appropriate service mix to be delivered from the site."

The feasibility study cost $80,720 and was paid for by the better off funding the council received from the previous government as part of the three waters policy.

Lemon said the friends-led study was conducted by an external consultant, and was designed to be a starter for a conversation the friends have now passed back to council.

Apart from the hub, Lemon said Ellesmere Hospital, which has capacity for up to 10 patients, could be better utilised.

“It would be great to see that facility fully utilised. You’ve got capacity there that is not necessarily being used.”

The council has not made any decisions about the hub.

Said council community services and facilities executive director Denise Kidd: “A presentation will be made to the council’s economic development strategic priority subcommittee in the new year to consider the next steps and any further council involvement.”