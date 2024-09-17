High rollers get the cheese

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Competitors put their bodies on the line in pursuit of a 5kg wheel of cheese at the Broken River Ski Area on Saturday.
Organiser and ski area vice president Matt Barnes said fresh snow and big crowds made for a memorable fourth annual Barrys Bay Cheese Roll.
“It’s a fun event for everyone, with everyone having a hilarious time. There was much laughter from the sideline as they watched participants run, slide and roll down the snow slope,” he said.
Participants were encouraged to dress up, with spot prizes for the best dressed.
Every year the registration donation goes to a worthy cause.
This year proceeds went to Protect Our Winters New Zealand, which is focused on keeping winters cool.
There were also categories for under 10 years, under 14, under 18, and masters.
Barnes said the event finished with a prizegiving, then a tasting of Barrys Bay cheeses.