High rollers get the cheese

Competitors put their bodies on the line in pursuit of a 5kg wheel of cheese at the Broken River Ski Area on Saturday.

Organiser and ski area vice president Matt Barnes said fresh snow and big crowds made for a memorable fourth annual Barrys Bay Cheese Roll.

“It’s a fun event for everyone, with everyone having a hilarious time. There was much laughter from the sideline as they watched participants run, slide and roll down the snow slope,” he said.

Photo: Richie Goldsbury

The aim was to chase the large 5kg round of cheese down the slope, with the winner the first to catch it.

Participants were encouraged to dress up, with spot prizes for the best dressed.

Every year the registration donation goes to a worthy cause.

This year proceeds went to Protect Our Winters New Zealand, which is focused on keeping winters cool.

A participant gets their hands on the 5kg cheese wheel. Photo: Richie Goldsbury

A record number of 40 participants entered the adult section, with Ollie Chinn and Finn van der Keulen claiming joint victory.

There were also categories for under 10 years, under 14, under 18, and masters.

Barnes said the event finished with a prizegiving, then a tasting of Barrys Bay cheeses.