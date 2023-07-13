High school bans cell phones

Photo: Getty Images / File photo

Cell phones will be banned from Darfield High School when students return for term 3 on Monday.

Principal Andy England said international research and teachers’ personal observations at the school both showed teenagers’ phone use was “harmful”.

They were seen as a learning distraction and contributed to bullying.

The new rules will bring Darfield in line with Ellesmere College, which has a “no show” policy where cell phones are not allowed to be used in class or at break times.

As of Monday at Darfield, any phones brought to school must be switched off and left in bags from 8.30am to 3.10pm.

“We specifically included break times so that students will talk face-to-face,” England told the Selwyn Times.

“Students will still have an online messaging function through their laptops and parents can make contact via our office. We’re confident that this will improve the experience of school for students. Other schools that have already made similar changes say their only regret is not doing it sooner.”

England gave examples of how phones were a distraction and used as a tool for bullying at the school.

“Phones are used to co-ordinate toilet visits and various other activities which aren’t helpful to learning,” he said.

Social media de-friending had been used by peer groups to “bully by exclusion”.

“It can become quite a horror story for people because they can’t get away from the online presence.”

Selwyn’s two remaining high schools – Lincoln High and Rolleston College – allow phone use at break times.

At Lincoln, mobile phones must be switched off or on silent and left in bags during class.

At Rolleston there is an “ask first” policy during class, where students must ask the teacher for permission to use their phone.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti said she would not consider a nationwide ban on phones at secondary schools after New South Wales banned the use of cell phones at all public high schools in April.