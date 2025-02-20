Husband and wife dominate flower show

John and Claudine McCormick with the Past Presidents Shield. Photo: Supplied

A husband and wife gardening duo took out the top prize for the second year running at the Southbridge Horticultural Society’s annual flower show.

Claudine and Jack McCormick won the R J Parkin Cup for the most points across all sections on Friday.

They also secured the most points in four different judged categories: Fruit, vegetables and flowers; cut blooms other than dahlias; cut blooms including dahlias and rose classes.

“It has been a season of variable weather, but the flower show must go on,” society secretary Warren Greenwood said.

With competition entries up on last year, Greenwood said the flower show was a success with visitors impressed by the quality of the flower, dahlia and art displays.

Sand saucer art created by pupils from Southbridge Primary School provided a backdrop for visitors enjoying their Devonshire teas.

The cups and awards were presented by society president Mary Cameron and local councillor Elizabeth Mundt.