Husband and wife dominate flower show

Claudine and Jack McCormick won the R J Parkin Cup for the most points across all sections on Friday.
They also secured the most points in four different judged categories: Fruit, vegetables and flowers; cut blooms other than dahlias; cut blooms including dahlias and rose classes.
“It has been a season of variable weather, but the flower show must go on,” society secretary Warren Greenwood said.
With competition entries up on last year, Greenwood said the flower show was a success with visitors impressed by the quality of the flower, dahlia and art displays.
Sand saucer art created by pupils from Southbridge Primary School provided a backdrop for visitors enjoying their Devonshire teas.
The cups and awards were presented by society president Mary Cameron and local councillor Elizabeth Mundt.
Cups
Past Presidents Shield (Most points in Fruit, Vegetables and Flowers) - C & J McCormick
Ella Lilley Memorial Cup (Most points in cut blooms other than Dahlias) - C & J McCormick.
Dr Withers Memorial Rose Bowl (Most points in Rose classes). C & J McCormick.
Jessie Eyre Willis Cup (Most points in carnations and sweet peas). No Winner.
A J Inwood Memorial Cup (Most points in cut blooms including Dahlias) - C & J McCormick
I M Simpson Cup (Most points in open Dahlias) – C & J McCormick.
The McGill Cup (Most points in intermediate Dahlias) – No Winner.
The Lennie Cup (Most points in novice Dahlias) – Mary Cameron.
James Moorhead Cup (Most points in open decorative) - Joyce Greenwood.
The Woodhaugh Cup (Most points in novice decorative) – Lachlan Bensemann.
Glady’s Hill Cup (Most points in Intermediate Floral Art) – No Winner.
T F Penrose Cup (Most outstanding exhibit children’s floral art) – Chloe Greenwood.
H J Greenwood Memorial Cup (Most points in Fruit section) – S & C Wylie.
Past Presidents Cup (Most points in Vegetable section) – Lynette Edwards.
Jessie Lilley Cup (Most points in Industrial section) – S & C Wylie.
Young Trophy (Most outstanding entry in Industrial section) – Diane Spencer.
Frank Kimber Cup (Most points in Photography open class) – Thelma Powe.
Hampton Cup (Most points in photography under 18 years) – McKenna Chynoweth.
Laura Kimber Cup (Most points novice Photography) – Mary Cameron.
J R Dugan Cup (Most points in Cookery & Home produce) - Toni Greenwood
McGill Cup (Most points in Primary school cooking) - Chloe Greenwood.
McGill Cup (Most points in show over two or more section – School child) - Chloe Greenwood.
Storry Cup (Most outstanding exhibit in Floral art) – Joyce Greenwood.
R J Parkin Cup (Most points across all sections). C & J McCormick.
Ribbons
Pink Ribbon (Best pink bloom in a spike stem or bloom) – Karen Sunckell.
Blue Ribbon (Premier bloom in show in a spike stem or bloom) – Karen Sunckell.
Premier Dahlia Medallion (Best Dahlia in show any colour) – Karien Orton.
Intermediate and Junior section
Rosette Junior Industrial – Evelyn Ormandy & Kaitlin Thian – Equal.
Most points Junior Vegetables – Jack Thian & Chloe Greenwood – Equal.
Most points Intermediate Vegetables – Devyn Wood.
Certificates (Most points each section Junior Arts and Crafts)
Year 6 – Bride Cornelius & Regie McGuigan – Equal.
Year 5 – Cassidy James & Laura Lysenkova – Equal.
Year 4 – Charlotte Burt.
Year 3 – Sebastion Rolton.
Year 2 – Kaitlin Thian.
Year 1 – Yami Limbie.
Pre-School
Floral art – Charlotte Allan.
Garden Awards
D H Goulden Memorial Trophies (Gardens viewed from the street)
Large Garden
1st Mr & Mrs S Macaulay, 11 Oakbridge.
2nd Mr W Stewart & Mr G Moffitt, 12 Gordon Street.
3rd Mrs M Sloan & Mr R Arthur, 9 Gordon Street.
Small Garden
1st Mr J Willetts & Mrs W Hyslop, 146 High Street.
2nd Mr & Mrs B McCartin, 57 High Street.
3rd Mr & Mrs T Thomson, 24 Broad Street.