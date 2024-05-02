Huts owners want another year to fight eviction plan

Upper Selwyn Huts. Photo: File image

Upper Selwyn Huts residents want another year to consult with the district council about their future.

About 100 hut owners are fighting Selwyn District Council over their planned eviction from the crown-owned land by 2039.

Under the current timeline, the residents have till July 15 to give feedback on the new deed of licence.

Residents with questions and feedback should call 0800 SELWYN (735 996) or email huts@selwyn.govt.nz.

The final licence will be released on August 7, with the district council to vote on it at its August 14 meeting.

The new licence will be active from October 1.

The timeline was recently extended by about three months. Residents have now requested a further 12 months.

A district council spokesperson confirmed it had received the extension request and will respond by next week.

The request comes after a public meeting between residents and district council staff, chief executive Sharon Mason and Mayor Sam Broughton.

Said Upper Selwyn Hut Owners Association chair Graham Evans: “We got an extension to give feedback on the draft deed of licence, but they (council) came up with a timeline that is ridiculous again.”

As part of the draft licence, the hut owners will be expected to pay 30 per cent of a new $4 million wastewater pipeline.

There will also be a building inspection programme at the huts.

Evans said the pipeline will not be operational until December next year so there is no need to rush the process.

“We need time to discuss the new changes when they come out with our community and get legal advice on it.”

Evans said the group has engaged a lawyer to help them fight the decision.

He said individual hut owners are also talking to their own lawyers.

Under the new draft licences, huts can be sold until 2034, along with the remaining lease period, after which they can only be transferred to an identified family member or significant person.

As per the licence conditions, no compensation will be awarded to residents when they leave and hut owners will have to pay for the demolition work.