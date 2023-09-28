Insults and infighting lead to resignations and by-election

Ken May (left), Sean Ellis and the Springfield Donut. Photos: Supplied

Infighting on the Selwyn District’s only community board has led to resignations and triggered a by-election.

The Malvern Community Board is in disarray after member Sean Ellis resigned in late August followed by chair Ken May a week later.

May and Ellis appear to have been in regular conflict.

May told the Selwyn Times Ellis thought he was “god” and was trying to undermine him as the chair.

But Ellis responded saying he, along with the other board members, were trying to change May’s approach and attitude.

“The rest of the board tried to change it and make it more professional and more open and we were getting knocked back all the time,” Ellis said.

“He wasn’t behaving correctly as chair.”

Ellis said he left the board out of “frustration” with May which was affecting his personal and family life.

“It was getting to a position where it was very unhappy and very frustrating and that was starting to impact on my family life,” said Ellis.

May also took a swipe at other board members, saying: “I’m too old to be pissing around with children.”

He singled out Calvin Payne and Sharn Nu’u, saying they were “no brainers”.

“There was a severe lack of desire on my part to deal with idiots. The only two sensible ones were Bruce Russell and myself, in my opinion,” he told the Selwyn Times.

Ellis said May’s comments were “vulgar” and “uncouth”.

May and Ellis’ resignations mean a by-election has been triggered, with a date yet to be set.

It could cost ratepayers a maximum of $40,066, and a minimum of $10,000, depending on how many people stand.

May said what finally led to his resignation were issues around the Springfield Donut, which the district council has copped criticism for bad paint leaving it looking tatty.

Between 2020 and 2022 the donut has been painted four times at a cost of $17,864.

“Calvin ‘no brain’ Payne went up to Springfield because there were problems with the donut and came up with a whole lot of bs about the donut. That it should be encased in scaffolding and it was dangerous, the stand behind it was unsteady.

“Then the other no-brainer Sharn Nu’u got onto it and made some comment about how she’d taken her kids up there once and it felt unsafe and that she might hurt herself,” May said.

Payne confirmed he had raised safety issues with the donut, but he had no response for being called a “no-brainer”.

“I suggested that should be a risk exercise carried out by the council and that is where my discussion came from and emails behind that in our discussions, there may be some safety issues,” Payne said.

Nu’u also confirmed she had raised the issue of feeling unsafe on the donut in a conversation outside a public meeting.

Nu’u said May’s comments were an example of what they were dealing with.

“The board lost confidence in the chair.”

She said May’s comments were unacceptable and unprofessional.

During a community board meeting, May had been forced to apologise for calling West Melton residents opposed to the moving of the tennis courts to a different part of the West Melton Reserve who were not present at the meeting “Nimbys”.

The Malvern Community Board in happier days – Sharn Nu’u (left), Sean Ellis, Ken May, Bruce Russell and Calvin Payne. Photo: Supplied

Nimby is an acronym for the phrase “not in my backyard”.

May said he was aware there would be a cost for a by-election. But it wasn’t a consideration in his decision, saying his mental health was his priority.

May claimed Payne had been going around other board members calling for his resignation. Payne said that wasn’t correct.

“I did not want Ken to resign. Not from the board, no,” Payne said.

Nu’u also said May’s claim was incorrect.

Malvern Ward district councillor Lydia Gliddon, who has been the council appointee on the community board for a month, was “gobsmacked” by Ellis’ resignation.

Gliddon said she had a conversation with Ellis following the adjournment of the August 28 board meeting in which he resigned, to discuss his resignation and make sure it was what he wanted to do.

Gliddon said there should have been more guidance for the new community board members who were elected in October 2022.

“There probably needed to be a bit more guidance at the start of what the role of the community board is and what their role in the community is and their role with council.

“We’ll do a reset when the new members come on board and set it up fresh and be able to pick up the pace a bit quicker and deliver for the community.”

Sam Broughton.

Of the board members elected last year only May had stayed on from the previous term, with Ellis, Payne and Nu’u being new members. Russell had been on the now-defunct Selwyn Central Community Board but was new to the Malvern board.

Mayor Sam Broughton said he was aware there was some difference in opinion among the board members and tried to mediate.

“I met with the board in an attempt to help some board members see a way through their differences,” he told the Selwyn Times.

“Regardless of the cost, it is disappointing that our residents will lose the benefits of continuity offered by board members seeing out their full term,” Broughton said.

District council chief executive Sharon Mason said she would be working with the board closely when the new members are confirmed.

“We will build the community board together, the remaining members, the two new members and I will actively work to support the Malvern Community Board to be successful going into the future.”

Sharon Mason.

Mason said she will be bringing a support package which previous community boards she has worked with have in place.

“I have a very clear programme . . . making sure the relevant external support is in place to enable the community board to function as you’d expect it to function.”

Nominations are open until noon on Thursday, October 19.

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election if they are a New Zealand Citizen and on the electoral roll.

Nomination forms must be signed by two people who are enrolled as electors in the ward or subdivision that the person is nominated for.