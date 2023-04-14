Investigation finds marginal issue at contentious Templeton quarry

The road leading into the 170ha Roydon Quarry on Jones Rd between Templeton and Weedons. Photo: Barry Clarke

A “marginal non-compliance” has been found at Roydon Quarry following an investigation.

Bill Woods.

A complaint was made to the Selwyn District Council by former Selwyn mayor Bill Woods in February, who had numerous concerns over the construction of the quarry by Fulton Hogan on Jones Rd, between Templeton and Weedons.

On-site processing and sales at the quarry are set to get under way in mid-2024.

In a letter seen by The Star, each of Woods’s concerns are addressed by the district council.

The first was the removal of saleable material from the site to the Fulton Hogan Pound Rd facility, which the district council found to be “inert material,” therefore not breaching the consent.

The second issue raised by Woods was the incomplete construction of the bund, with gaps on Jones Rd and Curraghs Rd.

The gap on Jones Rd was considered marginal non-compliance by the district council.

The gap was left due to overhead powerlines, with Fulton Hogan proposing fencing and planting to take its place, with the district council to work with Fulton Hogan to find a solution.

The gap on Curraghs Rd is due to be filled once the perimeter walkway is completed, with the walkway and associated viewing platform to be finished in November.

“Fulton Hogan will continue to constructively work with council compliance teams and complete works on the perimeter bund and other site activities to meet the consent conditions requirements before the site becomes fully operational in mid-2024,” a

The end of the bund on Curraghs Rd, which will be filled in November. Photo: File image

Fulton Hogan spokesperson said in response to the investigation.

Woods also said the bund was supposed to be made entirely of topsoil, which was found to not be the case by the district council.

The district council said the consent has been “actively monitored,” since 2020, with the last site visit taking place on March 6.

Woods has responded to the investigation by asking for an affidavit from either the district council or Fulton Hogan providing evidence of inert material not being sold, its composition, and where it is being stored.

In response, Selwyn District Council regulatory manager Susan Atherton did not think it necessary to provide an affidavit to Woods.

“Council compliance staff frequently visit the site as part of the resource consent monitoring process and we have investigated the issues raised with us,” Atherton said.

Woods has not accepted the district council’s response and told The Star he is now looking for other evidence that supports his allegations.