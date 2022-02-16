Landmark day for first pupils at new school in Rolleston

The start of term was a special time for about 100 children in east Rolleston who became the first ever pupils at a completely new school.

February 4 was the first day for all pupils, from year 1 to 8, to be on site at Te Rōhutu Whio, following learning conferences with teachers held over the previous two days.

“They are very excited, they all came in looking very nervous at the beginning of their learning conferences, and left looking very relaxed and happy,” said principal Kate Morgan.

Morgan said the conferences had been about children telling teachers about themselves and what they wanted to explore.

This fitted in with the facility’s philosophy of being a learning village, encouraging passion-based learning and nurturing the hauora (wellbeing) of each child.

Te Rohuto Whio School principal Kate Morgan guides the first pupil Sophia Rollo, 8, through the gates of the new school. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA

Te Rōhutu Whio will ultimately have capacity for about 800 pupils.

About 20 of the starting pupils are based in the school’s bilingual hub, where they will speak te reo.

This will draw pupils to the school from out of zone, as it is accessible for those meeting criteria.

The school also has a modern hangarau (technology) facility complete with large laser printer, which will be accessed by year 7 and 8 pupils throughout Rolleston.

But the playground is unfinished due to Covid delays keeping equipment in Auckland.

“Teachers are being very creative with their outdoor play,” Morgan said.