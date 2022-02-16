Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Landmark day for first pupils at new school in Rolleston

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    The start of term was a special time for about 100 children in east Rolleston who became the first ever pupils at a completely new school.

    February 4 was the first day for all pupils, from year 1 to 8, to be on site at Te Rōhutu Whio, following learning conferences with teachers held over the previous two days.

    “They are very excited, they all came in looking very nervous at the beginning of their learning conferences, and left looking very relaxed and happy,” said principal Kate Morgan.

    Morgan said the conferences had been about children telling teachers about themselves and what they wanted to explore.

    This fitted in with the facility’s philosophy of being a learning village, encouraging passion-based learning and nurturing the hauora (wellbeing) of each child.

    Te Rohuto Whio School principal Kate Morgan guides the first pupil Sophia Rollo, 8, through the...
    Te Rohuto Whio School principal Kate Morgan guides the first pupil Sophia Rollo, 8, through the gates of the new school. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA
    Te Rōhutu Whio will ultimately have capacity for about 800 pupils.

    About 20 of the starting pupils are based in the school’s bilingual hub, where they will speak te reo.

    This will draw pupils to the school from out of zone, as it is accessible for those meeting criteria.

    The school also has a modern hangarau (technology) facility complete with large laser printer, which will be accessed by year 7 and 8 pupils throughout Rolleston.

    But the playground is unfinished due to Covid delays keeping equipment in Auckland.

    “Teachers are being very creative with their outdoor play,” Morgan said.

    The new pupils' official welcome. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA
    The new pupils' official welcome. PHOTO: STAR MEDIA

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter