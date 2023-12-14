Lincoln racewalker claims national record

Lincoln High student Alysa Brown with her gold medal in the junior girls 2000m walk, alongside Yandri Fourie (left, Epsom Girls’ Grammar) and Alyssa Velluppillai (Nelson College for Girls). PHOTO: SELWYN ATHLETICS

A Lincoln High School student has shattered a national record at the New Zealand secondary schools track and field championships in Christchurch.

Year 9 student Alysa Brown stormed to victory in the junior girls 2000m race walk, winning with a time of 10mins 13secs – well clear of the previous New Zealand record of 11mins 27secs.

Lincoln High Sports co-ordinator Karen Urbahn said it’s very exciting for Alysa and the school.

“She’s been training for it, and it’s amazing to have a young wāhine win such a special record,” Urbahn said.

She believes it’s all down to the effort put in by Brown, who also competes and trains with Selwyn Athletics Club.

“She’s been training six days a week I think, and she does different activities than walking, like crossfit.”

Alysa beat former record holder Yandri Fourie, who set the mark at the same competition last year. Yandri beat her previous record as well, but it wasn’t enough to stop Alysa from taking gold.

Urbahn says Alysa is aiming for a repeat next year.

“I’ve already spoken to her and she’s definitely going for nationals again next year. It’s very exciting.”

Alysa’s medal was the only one won by Lincoln High at the championships, with its next best result being Eleanor Bisley, claiming 10th place in the junior girls 2000m steeplechase.

By Sam Coughlan