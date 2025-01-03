Man who died in workplace incident named

The man who died after an incident at a Canterbury workplace just before Christmas has been named.

Craig Leslie Monk, 51, died following the incident at a Glasseys Rd property near Southbridge on December 21.

Emergency services were called to the workplace about 11.30am.

"Police extend our condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

The Southbridge man's death has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.