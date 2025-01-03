Man who died in workplace incident named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man who died after an incident at a Canterbury workplace just before Christmas has been named.
Craig Leslie Monk, 51, died following the incident at a Glasseys Rd property near Southbridge on December 21.
Emergency services were called to the workplace about 11.30am.
"Police extend our condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.
The Southbridge man's death has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.