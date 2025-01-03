Friday, 3 January 2025

Updated 10.10 am

Man who died in workplace incident named

    The man who died after an incident at a Canterbury workplace just before Christmas has been named.

    Craig Leslie Monk, 51, died following the incident at a Glasseys Rd property near Southbridge on December 21.

    Emergency services were called to the workplace about 11.30am. 

    "Police extend our condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

    The Southbridge man's death has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.