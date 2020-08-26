Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Men sought over alleged caravan break-in and attack

    By Devon Bolger
    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men, who may be able to assist...
    Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men, who may be able to assist with inquiries into a caravan break-in in Darfield. ​Photo: Police
    Two men have been arrested and another two are sought by police in relation to an alleged attack on a man inside a caravan.

    A group of men, allegedly armed with pool cues and wrenches, forced their way into the caravan on McLaughlin St in Darfield about 10pm on August 9.

    The occupant, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

    He managed to fight the group off.

    Two men from Darfield are facing charges of burglary with a weapon in relation to the incident.

    Can you identify this man? ​Photo: CCTV
    Can you identify this man? ​Photo: CCTV
    Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam said police are asking the public to help them identify two other men who may be able to assist with the investigation.

    They are not believed to live in the district, but spend time in the area, he said.

    "One of the people who has been arrested is a previous associate of the victim so it wasn’t just random.

    "There is some sort of bad blood there but we don’t know the actual motive,” said Varnam.

    Nothing was taken from the caravan.

    • If you have information about the incident or can identify these men, phone Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam on 105, quoting file number 200810/4433.

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter