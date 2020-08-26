Men sought over alleged caravan break-in and attack

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these two men, who may be able to assist with inquiries into a caravan break-in in Darfield. ​Photo: Police

Two men have been arrested and another two are sought by police in relation to an alleged attack on a man inside a caravan.

A group of men, allegedly armed with pool cues and wrenches, forced their way into the caravan on McLaughlin St in Darfield about 10pm on August 9.

The occupant, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.

He managed to fight the group off.

Two men from Darfield are facing charges of burglary with a weapon in relation to the incident.

Can you identify this man? ​Photo: CCTV

Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam said police are asking the public to help them identify two other men who may be able to assist with the investigation.

They are not believed to live in the district, but spend time in the area, he said.

"One of the people who has been arrested is a previous associate of the victim so it wasn’t just random.

"There is some sort of bad blood there but we don’t know the actual motive,” said Varnam.

Nothing was taken from the caravan.