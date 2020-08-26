Men sought over alleged caravan break-in and attack

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A group of men, allegedly armed with pool cues and wrenches, forced their way into the caravan on McLaughlin St in Darfield about 10pm on August 9.
The occupant, a man in his 20s, suffered minor injuries.
He managed to fight the group off.
Two men from Darfield are facing charges of burglary with a weapon in relation to the incident.
They are not believed to live in the district, but spend time in the area, he said.
"One of the people who has been arrested is a previous associate of the victim so it wasn’t just random.
"There is some sort of bad blood there but we don’t know the actual motive,” said Varnam.
Nothing was taken from the caravan.
- If you have information about the incident or can identify these men, phone Detective Sergeant Michael Varnam on 105, quoting file number 200810/4433.