Man fights off armed intruders breaking into his caravan

Photo: File

A Canterbury man in his 20s held off a group armed with pool cues and wrenches who tried to break into his caravan.

Senior Sergeant Dean Harker said the man heard a knock on the door of his caravan on McLaughlin St in Darfield on Sunday night.

When he opened the door five people tried to enter the caravan.

"The man was trying to hold the door closed at the same time," said Harker.

"A struggle occurred and they ended up out on the footpath.

"The victim was able to call the police."

He said the victim was not injured and nothing was taken from the caravan.

The group discarded their weapons and left in two vehicles.

“We are still working to determine if the parties knew each other," said Harker.

"We’ve got some good leads that we are going with."